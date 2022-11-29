Stock prices on display inside a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks jump as Longfor, Vanke surge more than 10 per cent after China ends freeze on equity financing by developers
- Market regulator CSRC ends a 2016 moratorium on equity financing by property developers in another move to rescue the real estate market
- Rally overshadows unease among investors over street protests against Beijing’s zero-Covid curbs
