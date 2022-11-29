A medical worker is seen at Shanghai Disney Resort in this file photo from November 1 this year. The resort apologised for the ‘temporary closure’ on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai Disneyland shuts doors for third time this year barely 4 days after reopening, as city’s Covid-19 cases rise
- Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Toy Story Hotel and Wishing Star Park to stay open
- Closure ‘yet another blow to Shanghai’s tourism sector’, industry insider says
