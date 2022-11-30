Hong Kong stocks advanced with gains in HSBC, BYD and property developers catapulting the city’s benchmark index to the biggest rally in 24 years. Bets on China’s exit from zero-Covid policy and other policy stimulus inspired risk-taking. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent to 18,254.04 at the local noon trading break. The gauge has soared 24 per cent in November, on course for the biggest monthly gain since October 1998. The Tech Index was little changed, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent, bringing the gain for the month to 9.1 per cent. HSBC climbed 1.7 per cent to HK$47.05 after the UK lender agreed to sell its Canadian business . Geely Automobile rallied 8 per cent to HK$11.08 and hotpot restaurant operator Haidilao gained 2.7 per cent to HK$17. Meituan added while carmaker BYD jumped 2.9 per cent to HK$187.20 and peer Xpeng added 3.6 per cent to HK$30.05. “The rebound still has momentum because we have seen some good developments in the property market and efforts to boost the vaccination rate,” said Zheng Xiaoxia, an analyst at Hua An Securities. “The market’s expectations about economic growth have been improving.” Hong Kong’s stock market has recouped US$808 billion in value this month after Beijing eased some pandemic restrictions and unveiled measures to bail out cash-strapped developers. China’s onshore market recovered US$909 billion of capitalisation in the same period, according to Bloomberg data. Property developers are the biggest winners in November. Country Garden jumped 187 per cent, while its affiliated property-management firm Country Garden Services surged 169 per cent. Longfor Group climbed 124 per cent. China this month unveiled a 16-point plan to rescue cash-strapped builders, end equity financing freeze and unleash more liquidity in the banking system to spur lending. Time to be China stock bulls as zero-Covid ‘has passed point of no return’ China will strive to boost the vaccination rate among its older citizens, the nation’s health authority said on Tuesday, which is seen by some analysts as a precondition for its eventual reopening. China’s zero-Covid policy “ has passed the point of no return ” as its political will to impose lockdowns is exhausted, research firm Alpine Macro said. Daily infections remained elevated across the country, with 37,612 new cases on Tuesday. China’s top security body pledged to crack down on “hostile forces” after street protests against lockdowns broke out in mainland cities including Shanghai and Beijing over the weekend. Meanwhile, traders bet policymakers in Beijing will add to recent stimulus efforts, after a statistics bureau report showed a slump in manufacturing deepened in November. The purchasing managers’ index fell to 48 from 49.2 in October, versus market consensus of 49. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. Benchmarks tracking Chinese stocks in offshore and onshore markets are still in the red this year. The Hang Seng Index has retreated 22 per cent while the Shanghai Composite lost 13 per cent. Two companies started trading in Shenzhen. KSEC Intelligent Technology, which develops logistics automation systems, jumped 45 per cent to 20.08 yuan and Jiangsu Canopus Wisdom Medical Technology, a medical equipment maker, advanced 25 per cent to 55.09 yuan. Elsewhere, trading in other major Asian markets was mixed following overnight losses in US equities. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent.