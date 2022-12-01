Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, center, at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, on November 30, 2022. Powell signaled policymakers will downshift from their rapid pace of tightening as soon as next month’s meeting. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks rise to 3-month high following US rally after Fed signals more moderate rate stance
- Prospect of a sustained rally seen after the chairman of the Federal Reserve indicated the pace of rate increases could slow
- The comments suggest the benchmark rate could rise by 50 basis points this month, ending a run of four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes
