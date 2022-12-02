An electronic board displays stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district, home of the bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
An electronic board displays stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district, home of the bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Alibaba, Meituan lead gainers as Hong Kong stocks outpace global markets for week amid signs of Covid-19 policy shift

  • The Hang Seng Index is on course for a 6 per cent gain this week as China reopening bets gather momentum
  • Other major Asian markets declined on Friday as investors await a US jobs report due on Friday.

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:35am, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district, home of the bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
An electronic board displays stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district, home of the bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE