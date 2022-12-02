An electronic board displays stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district, home of the bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Alibaba, Meituan lead gainers as Hong Kong stocks outpace global markets for week amid signs of Covid-19 policy shift
- The Hang Seng Index is on course for a 6 per cent gain this week as China reopening bets gather momentum
- Other major Asian markets declined on Friday as investors await a US jobs report due on Friday.
