Passengers at a subway station in Guangzhou, China. The southern metropolis has lifted lockdowns in several districts even as Covid-19 cases surge. Photo: Bloomberg
Global funds are buying Beijing’s reopening signals amid fear of missing out on trillion-dollar rebound
- Foreign money managers snapped up US$8.5 billion of onshore stocks in November through the Stock Connect link, the second highest this year
- Kweichow Moutai and Luxshare Precision were the most sought after stocks in November, followed closely by Midea and China Merchants Bank, data showed
