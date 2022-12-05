Passengers at a subway station in Guangzhou, China. The southern metropolis has lifted lockdowns in several districts even as Covid-19 cases surge. Photo: Bloomberg
Global funds are buying Beijing’s reopening signals amid fear of missing out on trillion-dollar rebound

  • Foreign money managers snapped up US$8.5 billion of onshore stocks in November through the Stock Connect link, the second highest this year
  • Kweichow Moutai and Luxshare Precision were the most sought after stocks in November, followed closely by Midea and China Merchants Bank, data showed

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

Updated: 7:50am, 5 Dec, 2022

