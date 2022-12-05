An acceleration of Covid relaxation in China has given analysts the confidence to call for a sustained rally in stocks. Photo: Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Chinese stocks with 13-14 per cent upside as Beijing quickens zero-Covid exit
- Morgan Stanley predicts MSCI China to rise 14 per cent by end-2023 and Hang Seng Index to advance 13 per cent in base-case scenario
- Since its downgrade to equal-weight in January 2021, MSCI China index members have lost US$3.2 trillion in market value
