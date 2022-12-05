Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD maintained its upwards momentum in November by setting another sales record for the year. The carmaker, which has now set new sales records every month over nine consecutive months since March, delivered 230,427 pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars in November, an increase of 5.8 per cent over October’s 217,816 units, it said in an exchange filing on Monday. BYD’s November deliveries represented nearly 40 per cent of all new-energy vehicle sales in China of more than 600,000 units, according to data by the China Passenger Car Association. “BYD EVs are affordable as far as Chinese middle-class consumers are concerned, and more young drivers are paying attention to its vehicles, having decided to tighten their purse strings,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “It has been very successful in attracting mainland Chinese customers.” Chinese EV buyers eye cheaper models as bleak economic outlook hits sales BYD’s November figures also show that the Shenzhen-based company is set to extend its lead over Tesla, after it leapfrogged the US carmaker to become the world’s largest EV builder. BYD dethroned Tesla in the second quarter of this year, delivering 355,021 units between April and June, an increase of 255.6 per cent year on year. The US carmaker’s tally for the second quarter was almost 40 per cent lower. In the July-to-September period, BYD delivered 538,704 battery-powered vehicles, almost tripling its figure for the same period a year ago, it reported in October. Its quarterly sales volume was 56.7 per cent higher than Tesla’s delivery of 343,000 units, according to the US carmaker’s quarterly earnings report. China’s big carmakers lag behind in decarbonisation drive: Greenpeace The gap between BYD and Tesla’s sales could widen further in the fourth quarter, given the Chinese carmaker’s rapid growth, said Suolei’s Han. Unlike Tesla and Chinese competitors such as smart EV builders like Nio and Xpeng, which assemble and sell premium cars priced above 300,000 yuan (US$43,098), most of BYD’s models are priced between 100,000 yuan and 200,000 yuan. Worries about economic turmoil and job losses amid China’s Covid-19 restrictions have deterred many drivers from buying expensive cars. Tian Maowei, a sales manager at Yiyou Auto Service in Shanghai, said a “consumption downgrade” has taken shape, with some buyers who originally targeted premium EVs now planning to buy cheaper models. EVs will account for 1 in 3 car sales in China next year, Fitch predicts “BYD’s vehicles running on its blade batteries are increasingly well received by Chinese consumers,” he said. “BYD is now a reputable car brand in China.” Founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Chuanfu in 1995 as a battery producer, BYD has been making vehicles since 2003. It mainly sells cars in mainland China, but is looking to become a global player with plans to expand in some overseas markets. Last month, the carmaker also announced plans to launch a premium sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to take on global marques such as Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover . The SUV, priced at about 1 million yuan, will roll off production lines in the first quarter of 2023.