Tesla has increased the production capacity of its Shanghai Gigafactory to 1 million vehicles a year. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory sets delivery record in November, but may face bumpy road ahead as buyers defer big-ticket purchases
- The US carmaker delivered 100,291 vehicles from the plant in November, 40 per cent more than the 71,704 units shipped out in October
- The carmaker cut the prices of the Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in October by 5 and 8.8 per cent, respectively
