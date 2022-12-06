Men look at an electric vehicle of Caocao Zhuanche, a chauffeur ride-hailing platform backed by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, at a new energy vehicle (NEV) trade fair in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Geely-backed ride-hailing firm Cao Cao Mobility said to pick three banks for Hong Kong IPO plan
- Cao Cao is a smaller rival to Didi Global and is backed by auto tycoon Li Shufu of Zhejiang Geely group
- Firm is said to have picked investment banks ABC, Bank of America and Huatai to help prepare for its listing as soon as April next year
