More than 70 per cent of the companies polled chose Shenzhen for conducting business among mainland Chinese GBA cities. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong firms eye mainland China market, view Greater Bay Area as ideal springboard, survey shows

  • A joint poll was conducted by government-owned Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation and HKTDC in the third quarter of this year
  • Hong Kong brands enjoy a price premium in the mainland market, HKTDC executive says

Salina Li
Updated: 6:45pm, 6 Dec, 2022

