An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on November 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks gain as BofA sees ‘great buying opportunity’ on earnings outlook while Country Garden slumps
- BofA’s China equity research chief says price dip offers great buying opportunity as corporate earnings to rebound with economy next year
- Country Garden seeks US$603 million in fresh capital from its second stock placement within a month
