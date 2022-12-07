An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on November 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks gain as BofA sees ‘great buying opportunity’ on earnings outlook while Country Garden slumps

  • BofA’s China equity research chief says price dip offers great buying opportunity as corporate earnings to rebound with economy next year
  • Country Garden seeks US$603 million in fresh capital from its second stock placement within a month

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 10:52am, 7 Dec, 2022

