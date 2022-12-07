Tourists at a beach in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on May 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists at a beach in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on May 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Business /  China Business

Hainan offers discounts, promotions and duty-free goodies as ‘China’s Hawaii’ rolls out the red carpet to attract winter travellers

  • A duty-free New Year’s Carnival kicked off in Haikou today, featuring discounts of up to 70 per cent at selected shops, and a horological expo with 13 global brands
  • The carnival lasts until the 15th day of the 2023 Lunar New Year on February 5, according to a press statement

Salina LiIris Ouyang
Salina Li and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 3:30pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists at a beach in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on May 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists at a beach in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on May 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE