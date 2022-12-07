Tourists at a beach in the Hainan provincial capital of Haikou on May 1, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan offers discounts, promotions and duty-free goodies as ‘China’s Hawaii’ rolls out the red carpet to attract winter travellers
- A duty-free New Year’s Carnival kicked off in Haikou today, featuring discounts of up to 70 per cent at selected shops, and a horological expo with 13 global brands
- The carnival lasts until the 15th day of the 2023 Lunar New Year on February 5, according to a press statement
