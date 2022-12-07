A Tesla is displayed during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Tesla slashed the prices of its Shanghai-made Model 3s and Model Ys by up to 9.4 per cent in late October. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla offers US$859 discount to Chinese buyers to drum up sales amid a slowing economy
- Weak sentiment is piling pressure on premium EV companies, industry insider says
- Latest discounts come after Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered a record 100,291 vehicles in November
A Tesla is displayed during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Tesla slashed the prices of its Shanghai-made Model 3s and Model Ys by up to 9.4 per cent in late October. Photo: Xinhua