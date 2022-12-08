Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy at Shanghai Disneyland Resort on May 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Mickey and Donald roll out the red carpet as Shanghai Disneyland reopens under China’s easier Covid-19 rules
- Shanghai Disneyland’s rides, shows, restaurants and hotels would resume business starting Thursday, according to a statement on the theme park’s website
- Some attractions and facilities may have to operate at reduced capacity or may be unavailable
