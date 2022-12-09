China will need around 1,700GW of wind and solar capacity, 40 per cent more than the planned 1,200GW, just to hit its target of 25 per cent non-fossil-fuel energy in 2030, according to one estimation. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China must expand renewable energy faster to reach climate goals and maintain economic growth, analysts say
- China has set a goal for total wind and solar power capacity to reach 1,200GW by 2030, almost double the 635GW capacity in place at the end of last year
- However, Hong Kong’s WaterRock and Helsinki-based CREA say total installed solar and wind capacity must be much higher
