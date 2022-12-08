A BYD showroom in Shanghai on August 31, 2022. The Shenzhen automaker chalked up record sales for the ninth straight month in November. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese electric-car maker BYD eyes production in Europe as it widens lead over Tesla as world’s largest EV builder
- The company confirms it is looking into building local factories in Europe, but did not reveal a timeline, locations or capacities
- The Shenzhen-based carmaker, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is expanding its lead over Tesla thanks to sizzling home-market sales
A BYD showroom in Shanghai on August 31, 2022. The Shenzhen automaker chalked up record sales for the ninth straight month in November. Photo: Bloomberg