A BYD showroom in Shanghai on August 31, 2022. The Shenzhen automaker chalked up record sales for the ninth straight month in November. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese electric-car maker BYD eyes production in Europe as it widens lead over Tesla as world’s largest EV builder

  • The company confirms it is looking into building local factories in Europe, but did not reveal a timeline, locations or capacities
  • The Shenzhen-based carmaker, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is expanding its lead over Tesla thanks to sizzling home-market sales

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 8 Dec, 2022

