Yiling Pharmaceutical’s Lianhua Qingwen capsules have been out of stock in many parts of the country, with prices more than doubling in the southwestern city of Chengdu. Photo: SCMP Handout
Stock traders pile into makers of cold medicines, antigen test kits as China’s shift from zero-Covid spurs demand
- Stock traders are quickly changing tack with their Covid-19 bets to position for China’s shift away from its harsh pandemic restrictions
- Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, whose traditional Chinese cold medicine is officially used to treat Covid-19, has surged in the past month
