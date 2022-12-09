Li Auto’s L9 SUV is displayed during the 19th China (Changchun) International Automobile Expo in this file photo from July 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Li Auto expects L9 SUV to drive massive jump in fourth-quarter deliveries, reports 1.65 billion yuan net loss for July to September period
- Li Auto posts net loss of 1.65 billion yuan (US$235.9 million), which was worse than a median forecast made by analysts polled by Bloomberg
- Its revenue, however, beat analysts’ expectations
Li Auto’s L9 SUV is displayed during the 19th China (Changchun) International Automobile Expo in this file photo from July 2022. Photo: Xinhua