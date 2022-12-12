The power of foreign funds to move stock prices is attracting social-media attention in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s market saviour or villain? Global funds attract social media attention in trillion-dollar stock rally as state funds stay out
- Foreign funds get mixed reviews as onshore stocks recover from October low without buying support from state-run funds
- Goldman says ‘National Team’ has not intervened in stock market since mid-October when the Communist Party held its Congress
