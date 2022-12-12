The power of foreign funds to move stock prices is attracting social-media attention in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
The power of foreign funds to move stock prices is attracting social-media attention in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China’s market saviour or villain? Global funds attract social media attention in trillion-dollar stock rally as state funds stay out

  • Foreign funds get mixed reviews as onshore stocks recover from October low without buying support from state-run funds
  • Goldman says ‘National Team’ has not intervened in stock market since mid-October when the Communist Party held its Congress

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:34am, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The power of foreign funds to move stock prices is attracting social-media attention in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
The power of foreign funds to move stock prices is attracting social-media attention in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE