An investor takes pictures of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks retreat from 3-month high before Fed policy meeting as Country Garden slumps
- Market players are wary of potential Fed surprises at final policy meeting of the year after recent bets of slower tightening pace
- Chinese leadership will hold its annual economic work conference this month to set the nation’s economic policies for 2023
