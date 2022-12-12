An investor takes pictures of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
An investor takes pictures of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks retreat from 3-month high before Fed policy meeting as Country Garden slumps

  • Market players are wary of potential Fed surprises at final policy meeting of the year after recent bets of slower tightening pace
  • Chinese leadership will hold its annual economic work conference this month to set the nation’s economic policies for 2023

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:29pm, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An investor takes pictures of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
An investor takes pictures of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE