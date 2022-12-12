The Haikou Century Bridge connecting Haidian Island and the main Haikou area is pictured in Haikou, Hainan district, China on May 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Hainan officials seek investment in Germany, after trips to Japan, Hong Kong secure contracts with Swire, PwC
- Hainan officials will arrive in Germany on Monday, set to sign a contract with a German university and meet local companies
- The delegation is one of many from Chinese provinces and cities eager to connect with foreign peers to revive trade and investment
The Haikou Century Bridge connecting Haidian Island and the main Haikou area is pictured in Haikou, Hainan district, China on May 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters