Chinese TCM stocks are the latest beneficiaries of Beijing’s zero-Covid pivot. Photo: Shutterstock.
Chinese TCM stocks are next to fly as Beijing touts traditional treatment for Covid-19 symptoms
- Shares of traditional Chinese medicine makers jump after health officials said they can be used to treat Covid-19 symptoms
- Almost all 73 stocks in the sector advanced, with at least five gaining by the daily maximum of 10 per cent
