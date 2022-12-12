Chinese TCM stocks are the latest beneficiaries of Beijing’s zero-Covid pivot. Photo: Shutterstock.
China stock market
Chinese TCM stocks are next to fly as Beijing touts traditional treatment for Covid-19 symptoms

  • Shares of traditional Chinese medicine makers jump after health officials said they can be used to treat Covid-19 symptoms
  • Almost all 73 stocks in the sector advanced, with at least five gaining by the daily maximum of 10 per cent

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 4:27pm, 12 Dec, 2022

