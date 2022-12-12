An employee works on the production line of Nio electric vehicles at the JAC-NIO plant in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Chinese EV start-up Nio makes contingency plans to avoid production loss as Beijing prepares to exit zero-Covid strategy
- Nio will increase the inventory of components, monitor workers’ health and adjust its workforce to maintain smooth operations of its Hefei plant, president Qin says
- The easing of pandemic curbs last week paves the way for the world’s second-biggest economy to exit its three-year zero-Covid strategy
An employee works on the production line of Nio electric vehicles at the JAC-NIO plant in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: China Daily via Reuters