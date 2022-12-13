An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central on October 19, 2022. Photo: May Tse
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central on October 19, 2022. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks advance as city removes all travel restrictions ahead of US inflation data, Fed rate decision

  • Hong Kong scraps all restrictions on inbound travellers who test negative, allowing them to enter public venues upon arrival
  • US inflation probably slowed to 7.3 per cent in November from 7.7 per cent a month earlier, according to economist estimates

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:23pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central on October 19, 2022. Photo: May Tse
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Central on October 19, 2022. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE