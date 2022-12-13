People visit GAC Group’s booth during the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at the China Import and Export Fair Complex on November 20, 2021. Photo: Getty Images
Leading Chinese car show in Guangzhou to revive confidence in the industry, boost economy, organisers say
- Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition will take place from December 30 to January 8
- Some 800 exhibitors, including carmakers, component manufacturers and technology companies will take part in the 10-day event
People visit GAC Group’s booth during the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at the China Import and Export Fair Complex on November 20, 2021. Photo: Getty Images