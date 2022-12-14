Hong Kong stocks rose for the second day this week, after US consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to end its aggressive interest-rate increases. The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9 per cent to 19,764.33 as of 9.54am local time, while the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed by 0.7 per cent. In mainland markets, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent while the Shenzhen Composite Index edged up by about 0.1 per cent to 2,051.77. US consumer prices increased by 7.1 per cent in November, a weaker pace than the 7.3 per cent consensus estimate, and a cool-down from October’s 7.7 per cent. The data shows that the Fed’s volley of high interest rates had delivered its intended effect, paving the way for the central bank to loosen its monetary policy, which would be positive for the equity markets. Chinese technology stocks led gainers. Xinyi Solar Holdings, which makes panels for generating electricity from solar power, jumped 4.2 per cent to HK$8.87, while Techtronic Industries rallied 3.8 per cent to HK$95.55. Will the US dodge a recession bullet in 2023? BIS chief thinks it’s possible Alibaba Group Holding , this newspaper’s owner, gained 1.8 per cent to HK$89.85. Tencent Holding , the world’s largest publisher of mobile games, advanced 1.9 per cent to HK$324.40. Other major Asian markets all rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent. Meihao Medical Group, which provides dental services, slid 14 per cent to HK$0.72 on the first day of trading in Hong Kong.