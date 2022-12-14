Consumer stocks have benefited the most from China’s exit from its harsh zero-Covid policy because of pent-up demand. Photo: Reuters
Consumer stocks lead China rally even as surging Covid-19 infections in big cities cause jitters
- Consumer companies have led a rally in China’s stocks since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions released pent-up demand
- A gauge of consumer staples on the CSI 300 index has gained 28 per cent since the start of November
