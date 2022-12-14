CY Leung, the former Hong Kong leader and vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, at BIOHK2022 in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong’s life sciences and healthcare sectors are poised for growth as city, mainland China axe Covid-19 curbs, convention told
- Continuous improvement in Hong Kong’s tech sectors cannot be separated from ‘support of its motherland’, Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization executive says
- Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung tells convention that future of technology innovation should be spoken about and executed ‘not on a local, but on a national level’
