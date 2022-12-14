Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties, shown in an undated photo during a press conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Imaginechina/AP
R&F’s Zhang Li to fight US extradition from luxury flat, once touted as a London showcase for Chinese developer
- Zhang, co-founder of China’s Guangzhou R&F Properties, is fighting extradition to the US to face bribery charges and will stay in a flat at Thames City development
- R&F Properties agreed to sell its interest in Thames City to joint venture partner CC Land in April
