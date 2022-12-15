Market pulls back on Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish ‘ways to go’ comment on US rates outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stocks slide as Fed makes hawkish policy downshift and China’s November data trails market consensus
- The Federal Reserve says it has ‘ways to go’ in fighting inflation, adding that it is premature to expect a rate cut
- China’s retail sales, industrial production both missed market consensus as slowdown deepened in November
