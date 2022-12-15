Market pulls back on Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish ‘ways to go’ comment on US rates outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Market pulls back on Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish ‘ways to go’ comment on US rates outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks slide as Fed makes hawkish policy downshift and China’s November data trails market consensus

  • The Federal Reserve says it has ‘ways to go’ in fighting inflation, adding that it is premature to expect a rate cut
  • China’s retail sales, industrial production both missed market consensus as slowdown deepened in November

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:06am, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Market pulls back on Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish ‘ways to go’ comment on US rates outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Market pulls back on Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish ‘ways to go’ comment on US rates outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE