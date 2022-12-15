A man stands in front of a jumbo screen showing the latest economy and stock exchange data in Shanghai in June 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
US recession to limit gains in Chinese stocks in 2023 as Shanghai brokerage cautions bullish market views
- Recession in the US will crimp demand for Chinese goods and slow any recovery in corporate earnings, Shenwan Hongyuan says
- Fed policymakers signalled they are not done with rate increases despite a downshift to a 50-basis point move this week after four successive jumbo hikes
