Management of 3D Medicines strike the gong in Shanghai to mark the trading debut of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on December 15, 2022. Photo: Handout
Chinese biotech start-up 3D Medicines bucks trend with strong Hong Kong IPO thanks to cancer-drug pipeline
- Shares of the Shanghai-based oncology drug maker jumped 26 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday after it raised US$32.3 million through its share offering
- The company becomes one of the few biotechnology listings in recent years to post a first-day gain
Management of 3D Medicines strike the gong in Shanghai to mark the trading debut of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on December 15, 2022. Photo: Handout