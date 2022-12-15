Beijing’s plan to shift from its zero-Covid strategy to living with the coronavirus is expected to unleash pent-up demand for travel. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing’s plan to shift from its zero-Covid strategy to living with the coronavirus is expected to unleash pent-up demand for travel. Photo: Kyodo
Trip.com’s shares surge after strong results and amid expectations the end of zero-Covid in China will spark travel boom

  • The share surge came as Trip.com reported better-than-expected net income of 245 million yuan for the third quarter
  • Beijing’s plan to shift from its zero-Covid strategy to living with the coronavirus is expected to unleash pent-up demand for travel

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:52pm, 15 Dec, 2022

