Beijing’s plan to shift from its zero-Covid strategy to living with the coronavirus is expected to unleash pent-up demand for travel. Photo: Kyodo
Trip.com’s shares surge after strong results and amid expectations the end of zero-Covid in China will spark travel boom
- The share surge came as Trip.com reported better-than-expected net income of 245 million yuan for the third quarter
- Beijing’s plan to shift from its zero-Covid strategy to living with the coronavirus is expected to unleash pent-up demand for travel
