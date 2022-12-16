A pedestrian walks past a display showing the Shanghai stock index in August 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks erase drop as China vows to aid property market while US delisting risk subsides
- US added 36 Chinese companies on tech export blacklist, escalating trade fight in the semiconductor industry
- China is ready to provide more support to the real estate market next year after helping ease a funding squeeze, Xinhua reported, citing vice-premier Liu He
