A file photo of the China Securities Regulatory Commission offices in Beijing. The CSRC has had talks with the PCAOB at least since 2012 to bridge a gap on audit oversight. Photo: Getty Images
US-listed Chinese stocks
Chinese regulator welcomes positive PCAOB report, vows ‘audit oversight cooperation with our US counterparts in years to come’

  • Exercise underscores the importance of Hong Kong, where PCAOB spent about seven weeks going through documents and interviewing accountants
  • The market reaction was subdued on Friday, as investors had largely expected the outcome

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:30pm, 16 Dec, 2022

