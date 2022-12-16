The carmaker plans to unveil an upgraded version of its bestselling P7 saloon, pictured here. Photo: SCMP Handout
Electric cars: China’s Xpeng eyes three new models in 2023 to get back on track after Covid-19 lockdowns dented sales
- The carmaker hopes to unveil an upgraded P7 saloon, a mid-sized SUV and a minivan, according to two sources
- A strained supply chain caused by Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy had prevented Xpeng from delivering enough vehicles to customers
