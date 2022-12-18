A cat rides along atop a friend’s backpack under cherry blossoms in Nanjing on March 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
China’s Gen Zs prefer kittens to babies and puppies. Here’s a US$116 billion reason for why that matters
- With one-person households accounting for more than 25 per cent of the total, demand for pets as ‘spiritual companions’ has increased, Deloitte says
- The pet economy is resilient, delivering 18 per cent compound annual growth from 2019 to 2021 despite economic headwinds, according to PwC
