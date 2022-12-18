A cat rides along atop a friend’s backpack under cherry blossoms in Nanjing on March 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
A cat rides along atop a friend’s backpack under cherry blossoms in Nanjing on March 13, 2022. Photo: AFP
China economy
Business /  China Business

China’s Gen Zs prefer kittens to babies and puppies. Here’s a US$116 billion reason for why that matters

  • With one-person households accounting for more than 25 per cent of the total, demand for pets as ‘spiritual companions’ has increased, Deloitte says
  • The pet economy is resilient, delivering 18 per cent compound annual growth from 2019 to 2021 despite economic headwinds, according to PwC

Salina Li and Mia Castagnone
Salina Li and Mia Castagnone

Updated: 10:23am, 18 Dec, 2022

