An employee works with aluminium ingots at a factory in Huaibei in China’s eastern Anhui province in February. Photo: AFP
Britain adopts new tariffs on imports of Chinese aluminium extrusions to tackle dumping
- Trade Remedies Authority determined in May that Chinese manufacturers were dumping the metal products at unfair prices
- New tariffs on aluminium extrusions used in the manufacture of air conditioners, cars and windows, ranging from 11.4 per cent to 35.1 per cent, to go into effect on Friday
