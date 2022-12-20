There are 2,114 stocks in the Shanghai A-share Index and 2,644 in the Shenzhen Composite Index, according to stock exchange data. They must have at least 5 billion yuan (US$715.4 million) of market capitalisation and satisfy undisclosed liquidity requirements.

All mainland companies with dual listings at home and in Hong Kong will also be included under the plan, according to the Monday announcement.

There are currently 1,586 Chinese stocks in the Connect scheme, picked from the pool of 4,700-odd companies in the two onshore indices.

The Stock Connect scheme, first established in late 2014, plays a key role in opening up China’s US$10 trillion onshore market to offshore funds, while enhancing Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub.

Global investors were net buyers of US$12.3 billion worth of yuan-denominated stocks via the link this year through December 17, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs. Mainland funds picked up US$48.4 billion of those listed in Hong Kong over the same period.

Both regulators have earlier proposed a special trading counter in Hong Kong for yuan-denominated stocks to facilitate the internationalisation of the Chinese currency, CSRC vice-chairman Fang Xinghai said in Beijing in September.

The market reactions were mixed. US luggage maker Samsonite International rose 4.2 per cent to HK$20.05 in Hong Kong, while European luxury goods maker Prada slipped 1.7 per cent to HK$43.85. UK insurer Prudential jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$104.20. The Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 Index dropped at least 1.3 per cent at the close.

Both Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators said about three months of preparations will be needed before these changes are made and implemented. The bourses and clearing houses will adjust business rules, test systems, and educate investors in the process, they added.

