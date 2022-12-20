13:54
Market regulators in China and Hong Kong are taking new steps to expand the Stock Connect scheme by making more companies available for trading by mainland and foreign investors in Asia’s two largest equity markets.
The move will allow foreign investors access to an additional 3,000-odd companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen via Hong Kong, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said late on Monday. Mainland investors in turn will be able to invest in foreign companies listed in Hong Kong. The stocks must meet certain eligibility criteria.
The measures, first indicated in September, came at a time when analysts and money managers are turning more bullish on the market outlook after China rolled back some of its stringent zero-Covid curbs last month to revive the economy. The CSI 300 Index of onshore stocks and the Hang Seng Index rebounded since sliding to multi-year lows in October.
“It looks likely that more smaller companies either in Hong Kong or on the mainland will be included in the Stock Connect this time,” said Wang Chen, a partner at Xufunds Investment Management in Shanghai. “There are a lot of good small-cap stocks that should appeal to investors in both markets.”
There are 2,114 stocks in the Shanghai A-share Index and 2,644 in the Shenzhen Composite Index, according to stock exchange data. They must have at least 5 billion yuan (US$715.4 million) of market capitalisation and satisfy undisclosed liquidity requirements.
All mainland companies with dual listings at home and in Hong Kong will also be included under the plan, according to the Monday announcement.
There are currently 1,586 Chinese stocks in the Connect scheme, picked from the pool of 4,700-odd companies in the two onshore indices.
The Stock Connect scheme, first established in late 2014, plays a key role in opening up China’s US$10 trillion onshore market to offshore funds, while enhancing Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub.
Global investors were net buyers of US$12.3 billion worth of yuan-denominated stocks via the link this year through December 17, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs. Mainland funds picked up US$48.4 billion of those listed in Hong Kong over the same period.
Both regulators have earlier proposed a special trading counter in Hong Kong for yuan-denominated stocks to facilitate the internationalisation of the Chinese currency, CSRC vice-chairman Fang Xinghai said in Beijing in September.
The market reactions were mixed. US luggage maker Samsonite International rose 4.2 per cent to HK$20.05 in Hong Kong, while European luxury goods maker Prada slipped 1.7 per cent to HK$43.85. UK insurer Prudential jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$104.20. The Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 Index dropped at least 1.3 per cent at the close.
Both Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators said about three months of preparations will be needed before these changes are made and implemented. The bourses and clearing houses will adjust business rules, test systems, and educate investors in the process, they added.
Both parties also deepened the mutual market access in July by adding exchange-traded funds to the link, and moved to iron-out discrepancies caused by different market holidays on both markets to ease clearing and settlement arrangements.