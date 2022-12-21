A man walks near a large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks near a large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks gain on China stimulus bets while Bank of Japan stokes recession risk in shift to tightening path

  • Stocks snap a two-day slide as traders stay optimistic China will dig deeper into its stimulus toolbox to support the virus-hit economy
  • Bank of Japan stokes concerns about recession after altering its dovish stance by guiding government bond yields higher

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 3:24pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks near a large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks near a large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE