A man walks near a large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks gain on China stimulus bets while Bank of Japan stokes recession risk in shift to tightening path
- Stocks snap a two-day slide as traders stay optimistic China will dig deeper into its stimulus toolbox to support the virus-hit economy
- Bank of Japan stokes concerns about recession after altering its dovish stance by guiding government bond yields higher
A man walks near a large screen showing stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE