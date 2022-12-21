A Nio showroom in Beijing. The carmaker said ‘it strongly condemns such unlawful acts and will not bow down to cybercrimes’. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric & new energy vehicles
Chinese EV maker Nio is being blackmailed by hacker for US$2.25 million in bitcoin after data breach

  • Shanghai-based carmaker ‘is doing everything possible to support its users’, CEO says
  • Internal investigation finds that part of Nio’s user and vehicle sales information before August 2021 has been compromised

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:34pm, 21 Dec, 2022

