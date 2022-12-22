Xpeng factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: SCMP / Iris Ouyang
Chinese smart EV maker Xpeng sets up unit to design and produce battery packs with investment of US$717.5 million
- The subsidiary, known as Guangzhou Pengbo Automotive Technology, will manufacture and sell EV batteries
- Analysts say a shortage of batteries remains a primary concern for EV start-ups like Xpeng, as this could hinder EV production as demand rises
