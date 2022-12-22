Director James Cameron and crew behind the scenes of Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: 20th Century Studios
Director James Cameron and crew behind the scenes of Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: 20th Century Studios
China stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Avatar 2, zero-Covid pivot fuel China box office as stock brokerages predict industry recovery

  • Analysts at Guosen Securities and Caitong Securities see brighter outlook for film production houses, cinema operators in 2023
  • Some economists caution China’s reopening will be a bumpy process and the hoped-for rebound in consumption spending may not materialise

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 4:02pm, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Director James Cameron and crew behind the scenes of Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: 20th Century Studios
Director James Cameron and crew behind the scenes of Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: 20th Century Studios
READ FULL ARTICLE