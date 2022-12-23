A coal-powered power station in China’s northern Hebei province. Trading activity under the ETS is expected to remain slow next year, as Beijing is currently prioritising economic growth and power security. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Business /  China Business

China’s emissions trading scheme crosses 10 billion yuan mark, but carbon prices and trading volumes are below expectations

  • Shanghai Environmental and Energy Exchange says the ETS’s trading volume reached 10.12 billion yuan on Thursday
  • Huge demand for mitigation under China’s carbon neutral goal and inclusion of high-emission sectors to boost carbon prices and trading volumes as well, analysts say

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Dec, 2022

