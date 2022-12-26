A giant display of stock indexes stands over a street in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
China’s onshore stock rally after Covid-19 easing succumbs to spike in infections, as traders grow wary of growth outlook
- A run-up after the end of zero-Covid has fizzled, with the CSI 300 Index falling 4.3 per cent from a December 9 high amid poor economic data
- Analyst opinions differ on whether markets have already priced in the full impact of easing measures, as traders hope for more economic stimulus
A giant display of stock indexes stands over a street in Shanghai on October 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters