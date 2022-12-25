People at a Christmas lighting ceremony at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on December 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
People at a Christmas lighting ceremony at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on December 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Festive spending in China: will Covid-19 spoil this Christmas shopping season?

  • Businesses across the country hoped to celebrate the first holiday in years without onerous Covid-19 restrictions in place
  • A burst of infections is putting a damper on festivities, but entrepreneurs are displaying flexibility as they try to make the most of the season

Elise MakYujie XueDaniel Ren
Elise Mak in Beijing Yujie Xue in Shenzhenand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:10am, 25 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People at a Christmas lighting ceremony at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on December 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
People at a Christmas lighting ceremony at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on December 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE