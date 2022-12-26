Dalian Wanda Group, one of China’s biggest property conglomerates, focuses on malls and theme parks. Photo: Reuters
Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda to open renovated Beijing mall under ‘asset-light’ model
- Wukesong Wanda Plaza, a 300,000-square-metre mall in Beijing’s northwestern Haidian district, will open some time in June
- Fitch Ratings expects China’s retail sales to pick up next year on the back of the relaxed Covid-19 approach and policy measures to revive domestic consumption
