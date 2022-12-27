The central government has introduced several policies promoting the development of VPPs. Photo: Xinhua
The central government has introduced several policies promoting the development of VPPs. Photo: Xinhua
Business of climate change
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Explainer |
What is a virtual power plant, and how will it help China achieve its carbon-neutral goal?

  • Investors, power companies, and governments have been turning to virtual power plants (VPPs) as a way of meeting future electricity demand
  • Compared with traditional demand-side management, VPPs can realise two-way interaction between user and power grid

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00am, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The central government has introduced several policies promoting the development of VPPs. Photo: Xinhua
The central government has introduced several policies promoting the development of VPPs. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE