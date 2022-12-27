The central government has introduced several policies promoting the development of VPPs. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is a virtual power plant, and how will it help China achieve its carbon-neutral goal?
- Investors, power companies, and governments have been turning to virtual power plants (VPPs) as a way of meeting future electricity demand
- Compared with traditional demand-side management, VPPs can realise two-way interaction between user and power grid
