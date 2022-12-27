The China Evergrande Group headquarters in Shenzhen. The developer says work has resumed at 10 of its projects in Yunnan province. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Evergrande Group
Business /  China Business

New investor to resume construction at China Evergrande projects in Kunming

  • Kunming Green Star Construction Development has resumed construction work at Evergrande City and Evergrande Jiulongwan
  • No financial terms have been disclosed for the properties, which will be re-branded as Green Star projects

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 3:07pm, 27 Dec, 2022

